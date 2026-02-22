Former BJP MLA Detained En Route To Banswada

NIZAMABAD: BJP former Legislature Party leader and Banswada constituency in-charge Endala Lakshminarayana was detained by police on Sunday while proceeding to Banswada to meet party workers injured in recent clashes.

Police stopped him at Ankol and escorted him to his residence in Nizamabad, citing law and order considerations.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshminarayana alleged that incidents of attacks on members of the majority community had increased since the Congress government assumed office. Referring to the recent stone-pelting in Banswada, he claimed that those responsible were not arrested, while members of the majority community were taken into custody and harassed.

He accused the police of acting under political pressure and demanded the arrest of those involved in the stone-pelting. He warned that protests would be organised across the Banswada constituency if action was not taken.