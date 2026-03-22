Forests Key to Survival, Rainfall: Seethakka

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka called for collective action on environmental conservation and urged people to plant and protect trees at a rally marking World Forestry Day in Mulugu district on Sunday.

Speaking at the Pasra forest office in Govindaraopet mandal, she said forests are vital for sustainable development, rainfall and farmers’ prosperity, and warned that their loss would threaten human survival. She noted that Mulugu has the highest forest cover in the state.

District collector T.S. Divakar, superintendent of police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan and DFO Rahul Kishan Jadhav were present.

The minister warned against illegal wood felling, wildlife poaching and deliberate forest fires, and directed officials to initiate stringent legal action against offenders. She said the district’s forest wealth attracts tourists and called for efforts to make it a model for conservation.

She later took part in a ‘Jala Mahotsavam’ rally at Pasra village under a 99-day village cleanliness action plan. She urged households to construct soak pits to improve groundwater levels and advised against water wastage, noting that water scarcity poses a serious risk.

The minister also encouraged women to utilise government loans for livelihood activities, including buffalo rearing, to augment income and address milk shortages.

She announced welfare measures including the ‘Indiramma Bima’ policy, which provides ₹5 lakh ex gratia to white ration cardholders in case of accidental death, and the distribution of new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries. Plans for ‘Gram Mahotsavams’ to promote community participation in development were also outlined.

Later, Seethakka inspected works at the proposed tourism village under the Ramappa Sustainable Tourism Circuit at Gattamma Temple and directed officials to ensure adherence to approved standards, warning of action over any lapses in construction quality.