Forestry Day Rally, Plantation on March 23 in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: World Forestry Day will be observed in Kamareddy on March 23, with a rally and plantation programme planned by the forest department. District forest officer Oga Nikhitha said the rally will begin at the district forest office and proceed via the municipal office and bus stand to the Government Degree College. A plantation drive will be taken up, followed by the main programme at the Government Degree College premises. The officer appealed to the public to participate in the programme.