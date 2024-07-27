Foresters Rescue Baby Deer From Being Washed Away

Top
Telangana
The forest staff save a baby deer from being washed away in floodwaters in the forests of Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district on Saturday. (Image by arrangement)

ADILABAD: Forest officials rescued a baby deer from being washed away in floodwater in the Tapalpur forest section at Thallapet Forest Range in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on Saturday morning. Later, they released the animal in the nearby forests.

The field staff noticed the baby deer being washed away in the canal flowing high with floodwater following the heavy rain.
Jannaram FRO Sushmarao appreciated section officer Naheeda Farmin and beat officer Tulasipati and base camp staff for saving the animal.


