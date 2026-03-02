Forest Officials Track Tiger Near Kawal Reserve

Adilabad: Forest officials of the Kawal tiger reserve were closely monitoring the movement of a wandering tiger and coordinating with counterparts in Jagtial district.

Officials reported that the tiger has been roaming along the borders, killing cattle in the Metpalli forest range of Jagtial. They anticipate that it may eventually enter the reserve through the Khanapur or Kadam forest ranges, though it is currently about 30 km away from Khanapur.

Representatives of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (Hyticos) are also tracking the tiger’s movement in Jagtial and Mancherial districts. Regional coordinator Venkatesh Anagandula confirmed that field staff discovered pug marks in Metpalli mandal, along with evidence of a cattle kill.

Forest officials are making coordinated efforts to ensure the tiger’s safe passage back into the reserve, including crossing the Godavari river.