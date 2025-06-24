Forest Officials To Seek Relocation Of Mallyal Village In Adilabad

Adilabad:The forest department is making serious efforts to relocate Mallyal village, comprising 104 families, from the core of the Kawal Tiger Reserve to a plain area near Mulkalla in Mancherial district.

The forest department sent proposals to the Central government seeking funds under the Tiger Project, and also requested the state government to allocate funds for the same.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kawal Tiger Reserve Field director S. Shantharam that said they had already relocated a total of 142 Adivasi families of Maisampet and Rampur villages from the core to Maddipadaga in Kadam mandal.

He said they are planning to relocate the Mallyal village from the core to the adjacent area to the Mulkalla village, which is eight km from Mancherial town.

Shantharam said the Adivasis of Mallyal village visited the place proposed for their relocation from the Mulkalla village and added that the Adivasis of Mallyal also agreed on the place shown to them for their relocation and passed a resolution a few months ago in their village meeting expressing their willingness for their relocation.

He said they don’t have the money to relocate the villagers of Mallyal, and they were trying to raise the funds for the purpose. He also said that they had met top officials of the state government recently, requesting to sanction the required funds for the relocation of the villagers of Mallyal. The forest department's top official will submit a proposal to the state government seeking sanction of funds.

He said many tigers will come to erstwhile Adilabad district from the bordering Maharashtra in the near future, while responding to the movement of migrated tigers found in the Boath Assembly Constituency.