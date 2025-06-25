Forest Officials Form Special Teams to Track Tiger's Movement

Adilabad: Forest officials have formed special teams to track the movements of a tiger that entered the Boath area from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. However, trackers are facing difficulties due to dense greenery and continuous rainfall, which have hindered their efforts.

The forest department has appealed to villagers, particularly farmers from Raghunathpur and Narayanpur villages in Boath mandal, not to venture deep into forest areas and to return home early in the evening after completing their agricultural work.

Authorities believe the tiger currently moving in Boath may potentially enter the forest regions of Sarangapur or Kadam mandals in Nirmal district.

Meanwhile, forest staff have urged cattle grazers to avoid taking their livestock into forest areas, warning of the tiger’s presence in the region. On the other hand, forest officials have also detected tiger movement in Tiryani mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Pug marks were collected as evidence of the animal's presence. Residents of interior villages are reportedly alarmed by the sightings and have expressed concern over their safety.