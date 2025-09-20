Telangana Forest Dept to Upgrade Animal Trap Cages

The forest department will soon introduce redesigned trap cages aimed at preventing injuries to wild animals caught in human-wildlife conflict situations. The decision follows the recent case of a leopard captured at Veerannapet in Mahbubnagar district, which suffered a large facial abrasion while trying to escape from an iron cage.

The leopard, caught on September 15 after a three-month effort, is under treatment and observation at the Nehru Zoological Park. Once declared fully fit, it will be released into a suitable forest area where it will not come into conflict with people.

Chief wildlife warden Elusing Meru said all existing trap cages will be upgraded, and new ones procured if necessary. The new design replaces iron bars and mesh with smooth fibreglass cladding, ensuring the cages are lightweight but strong, while preventing animals from injuring themselves as they struggle to break free.

Meanwhile, Nehru Zoological Park deputy director and veterinary head Dr M.A. Hakeem said the leopard’s abrasion has healed. “We use a pump to spray antiseptic on the wound without putting the animal in a squeeze cage, which reduces stress. After spraying, we dust the area with another antiseptic powder so it adheres to the damp area created by the spray. This method worked and the leopard’s wound has healed,” he said.

The animal remains under observation, and once relocation is finalised, it will be released into the wild, he added.