Forest Dept Holds First Cyclothon in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2024 6:14 PM GMT
Forest Dept Holds First Cyclothon in Kawal Tiger Reserve
The Jannaram Forest Division, Mancherial organised Cyclothon for 20 km in the buffer zone of Kawal Tigers Reserve marking the occasion of World Wildlife Week-2024 on Sunday. Cyclists including women participated in the event from Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Karimnagar districts. (DC Image)

Adilabad: The forest department organised its first 'Cyclothon' on Sunday to celebrate World Wildlife Week 2024 at the buffer zone of the Kawal Tiger Reserve in the Mancherial district. This event, hosted by the Jannaram Forest Division, aimed to promote a sustainable lifestyle, encourage cycling and raise awareness about wildlife conservation, while highlighting cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transport. World Wildlife Week is observed from October 2 to 8.

In a statement, V. Shushma Rao, forest range officer of Tallapet, announced that the event was held in collaboration with cycling clubs from Karimnagar, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Adilabad districts. Participants cycled a challenging 20 km route that crossed several streams, grasslands, and dense forests in the buffer zone.

The organisers reported that cyclists enjoyed the newly developed cycling track through the buffer zone, which offered them a unique experience. Shushma Rao emphasised the importance of preserving wildlife habitats and encouraged participants to engage in nature-friendly activities. She noted that the event reinforced the significance of wildlife protection and sustainable development in the region.

The Kawal Tiger Reserve will continue to serve as a focal point for conservation efforts, with contributions from Sagarika, DRO of Tallapet, and Raheemuddin, FBO of Thallapet Forest Range, who played key roles in making the event a success.

