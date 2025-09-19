For Many Commuters, Amber Has No Meaning

Hyderabad: The amber light at traffic signals is perhaps the most neglected of all with a clear identity crisis. Red is the boss, which is strict, feared and obeyed. Green is the hero, which is loved, cheered and welcomed. Yellow, sandwiched between red and green, waves its little hands to alert commuters but everyone zips past pretending it doesn’t exist — either out of ignorance or simply in their hurry to reach their destinations.

N. Kranthi Kumar, an MNC employee, said: “Before starting for a destination, I check Google Maps and plan according to the travel time it shows. But Google does not calculate the waiting time at signals, which only adds to my tension. And there comes the ‘orangeness.’ Honestly, I care the least about that light and only think of escaping it. There I am — voilà — free from waiting for another cycle.”

According to traffic officials, the amber (or yellow) light signals that a driver should be “ready to go” or “ready to stop.” However, because there is no penalty for crossing it, most people treat it as optional.

“The yellow light tells you to be prepared — either for the upcoming red signal or, sometimes, for the green,” a traffic official explained. “Nothing specific is mentioned about it in the Motor Vehicles Act, but following it ensures smoother traffic flow. It is a matter of discipline, not just for oneself but for others too.”

For many, though, the yellow light means little. Anish C., a social media manager, offered a wry comparison: “The amber light is like that teacher in school who always says ‘settle down, class, settle down,’ but nobody ever listens. Red is the strict principal, green is the cool sports teacher. Honestly, when I see a yellow signal, I don’t think of slowing down — I take it as a challenge, daring me to test my accelerator. Sometimes I even feel bad for it — working 24/7, stuck between two celebrities, and still nobody claps for orange.”

Another commuter saw the light as symbolic of life’s uncertainty: “My life is already confusing — with choices, family, career — and then there’s the amber light. Though I’m mindful while driving, I still question it. But it does give one lesson: when you’re in a rush, it’s important to slow down and then pick up again. Maybe not a great life lesson, but useful in moments.”

For others, the yellow signal is nothing more than a forgotten middle child, or just background decoration on the road.