For First Time, Shivaratri Jatara Shifted To Bheemeswara Temple Amid Rs 150-Crore Expansion In Vemulawada

KARIMNAGAR: In a first, the annual Maha Shivaratri Jatara of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple is being conducted at the affiliated Sri Bheemeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district, owing to ongoing expansion works at the main shrine.

The three-day festivities commenced on Saturday on a religious note. Temple authorities said the main temple complex is undergoing a Rs 150 crore expansion to enhance infrastructure. To avoid inconvenience to devotees and ensure safety amid construction activity, the Jatara Coordination Committee, headed by in-charge collector Garima Agrawal and superintendent of police Mahesh B. Gite, shifted the principal rituals and darshan arrangements to the Bheemeswara temple.

Devotees have been offering mokkulu at the Bheemeswara shrine since October 11. Pilgrims are currently allowed a glimpse of the presiding deity through a promotional chariot stationed in front of the Rajanna temple before proceeding to the Bheemeswara temple for prayers.

The district administration expects over 2.5 lakh pilgrims on February 14, 15 and 16 and has made elaborate arrangements across the temple town.

At the temple parking grounds, 120 water showers for men and 140 for women have been installed in place of access to the traditional temple tank. Temple executive officer L. Rama Devi said that 2 lakh laddus have been prepared for distribution.

Health desks and emergency medical centres have been set up on approach roads. Temporary sheds and barricades have been arranged for queue management, and decorative lighting and floral displays have been installed across the town for Shiva Deeksha devotees.

For the first time, the temple board has introduced a digital help desk. Devotees can access 12 services, including darshan timings, transport details and locations of drinking water and first-aid points, by scanning a QR code or sending a message to 87369 36969 on WhatsApp.

To facilitate travel, TGSRTC depot manager Bonalu Srinivas said 600 special buses would be operated from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad.

Chief priest Chandragiri Sharath Sharma said private rituals for Raja Rajeshwara Swamy are continuing in the main sanctum. At the Bheemeswara temple, the public schedule includes presentation of sacred silk robes (Pattu Vastralu) by TTD, followed by official silk clothes presentation by the state government and Mahalingarchana on the evening of February 15.

The Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam will be performed during the Lingodbhava period from 11.35 pm on February 15 and will continue on February 16. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of SP Gite, with CCTV surveillance in place across the town to manage the influx of pilgrims.