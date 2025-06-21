Just Dial 112 For All Emergencies in Telangana: Police

Hyderabad: Dial-112 - Telangana Police Integrated Emergency Response System, will be the single point of contact for quick, reliable, and integrated emergency support across Telangana from now onwards to avoid confusion over multiple emergency numbers.

For all emergencies, the people can now Dial 112 for police, fire, ambulance, women and child safety and disaster relief, according to Telangana police.

The police said the Dial-112 is 24x7 emergency assistance and faster response through GPS-enabled vehicles, seamless coordination with police, fire, medical, and disaster services, support for women and children in distress and multilingual communication support. The Dial 112 would work from any phone (mobile/landline) and the call will be answered at the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) call center.

The location of the caller is tracked automatically using GPS and the nearest patrol vehicle, fire tender, or ambulance will be dispatched. Regular updates and support will be given till the emergency is resolved. Explaining other ways to reach Dial 112 112 India App (Download from Google Play / App Store).

The panic button would send location plus emergency alert or SMS 112 or press power button three times on Android phones and long-press five or nine on keypad phones (if enabled). The services covered include police help (crime, theft, accidents), fire emergencies, medical emergencies, road accidents, women and child in distress and natural disasters.