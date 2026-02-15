Footfall Crosses 22 Lakh as Numaish Nears Finale

Hyderabad:A huge rush was witnessed at Numaish, the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, on its penultimate day on Saturday. The event concludes Sunday, with no extension announced so far.

The last day alone drew over 1.10 lakh visitors, pushing cumulative footfall past 22 lakh this year, marking the exhibition a major success.



Crowd challenges, however, persisted. Visitors struggled to breathe in the congestion and often lost direction, particularly from Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station towards the entrance. Roadside vendors occupied walking space, while groups stopping to shop further slowed movement. Metro gates were temporarily shut at intervals to regulate entry in batches every 10–15 minutes. At baggage counters, confusion arose as many bags were wrapped in identical blue covers, leading to exchanges.



The valedictory function honoured gold medallists from the Exhibition Society’s educational institutions. Chief guest Gutha Sukender Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, recalled his younger‑day visits to Numaish and praised the Society’s efforts to safeguard the land for girls’ education. Vice‑president R. Sukesh Reddy expressed gratitude to supporters.



Secretary B.N. Rajeshwar said around 1,100 stalls were allotted this year, alongside joy rides and a mini train. Participants included traders from Kashmir, West Bengal, the North‑East, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Stalls were also given to women’s self‑help groups and individual entrepreneurs. A city hospital organised health check‑ups at nominal cost for visitors.

