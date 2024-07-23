Foolish to Say Nothing in Budget for Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Union Budget is visionary and would support the long-term interest to make the country `Viksit Bharat.’ Higher allocations for agriculture, education and infrastructure and proposals for the construction of 3 crore houses in the next five years showed that the Budget gave equal importance to welfare and development, observed Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay.

“The charge by the Congress and BRS leaders that Telangana was given a raw deal reflected their foolishness,” Sanjay said in a statement. “Is it possible for Congress to run the state government without Central funds.”

He said 210 km of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor ran through Telangana. On the other demands, he said that experts had stated that the Bayyaram Steel factory was not feasible. Backward districts would get department-specific special funds.

“The BRS leaders during their 10-year rule, have never attempted to submit a detailed project report for Palamuru-Rangareddy and Kaleshwaram lift irrigation projects to get national project status but they are making baseless statements,” Sanjay alleged.

Releasing old video clippings of the Congress and BRS leaders about their demand to give special status to Andhra Pradesh and announce Polavaram as a national project, Sanjay asked why the BRS leaders in their 10-year rule and the current Congress government had failed to submit DPRs for the two Telangana projects.

He said the Centre had already announced the mega textile park in Warangal and the railway overhaul and manufacturing unit in Kazipet. “The BRS and Congress leaders still reiterating the same demand is shameless,” he said.