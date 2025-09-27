 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Food Vendors Trained on Safety at Secunderabad Station

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 1:19 AM IST

The session also covered adulteration detection, vendor health examinations and enforcement of food safety standards.

Food Vendors Trained on Safety at Secunderabad Station
x
South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a food safety programme at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a food safety programme at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, where officials trained vendors and inspected facilities.

Dr Nirmala Rajaram, PCMD, led a session with food vendors, inspected the Food Plaza and collected passenger feedback. Dr K. Narayana Swamy, CMS, stressed the importance of hygiene and stall cleanliness, while Harikrishna from headquarters explained medical checks for vendors and safe food preparation practices.

The session also covered adulteration detection, vendor health examinations and enforcement of food safety standards.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
south central railway indian food food safety officials 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X