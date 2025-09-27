Food Vendors Trained on Safety at Secunderabad Station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a food safety programme at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, where officials trained vendors and inspected facilities.

Dr Nirmala Rajaram, PCMD, led a session with food vendors, inspected the Food Plaza and collected passenger feedback. Dr K. Narayana Swamy, CMS, stressed the importance of hygiene and stall cleanliness, while Harikrishna from headquarters explained medical checks for vendors and safe food preparation practices.

The session also covered adulteration detection, vendor health examinations and enforcement of food safety standards.