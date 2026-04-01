Food Unit Owner Held For Adulterated Ginger Paste

The Khairatabad zone commissioner’s task force and H-FAST personnel on Tuesday raided SKR Food Products at IDA Kattedan, Mailardevpally and arrested its owner, Hasan Ali Rupani, for manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger–garlic paste. Property worth ₹22 lakh was seized.

Task force DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said the unit was operating under unhygienic conditions, using inferior raw materials, garlic peels, and additives such as acetic acid and xanthan gum powder. The paste was stored in open tubs exposed to dust and flies, with workers using wooden sticks for grinding. Packaging material and food grade certificates were absent.

Hasan confessed to supplying the adulterated paste to wholesale kirana stores and catering services, posing a serious risk to public health. He was handed over to Mailardevpally police and later produced before court for judicial remand.

Contract teacher dies in road accident in Suryapet

A contract teacher died in a road accident at Achyatha Thanda in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jyithula Ramakrishna (45), a native of Bhagath Singh Nagar in Suryapet. He was working as a contract teacher at the Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School in Bopparam, Kethapally mandal, Nalgonda district.

The accident occurred while he was travelling from Suryapet to attend duties at the school. A tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with his motorcycle. He sustained severe head and chest injuries.

Ramakrishna was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Suryapet rural Sub-Inspector V. Venkataiah said overspeeding and negligent driving by the tractor driver led to the accident. A case has been registered against Dharavath Ramdas and an investigation is under way.

Man murders wife, son over domestic conflict

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and seven-year-old son and left his 10-year-old daughter critically injured during a domestic dispute at Puligonipally thanda in Amangal. The incident came to light in the early hours of Tuesday.

Inspector S. Venkateswarlu said the accused, Banavath Ramdas, returned home drunk on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 and quarrelled with his wife, Kavitha, 28. He struck her and the children with a stick, causing severe head injuries.

Police said the boy died on the spot, while Kavitha succumbed to profuse bleeding. The couple has four children — three daughters and a son. One daughter, aged about 10, sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to Osmania Hospital, where her condition is critical.

Neighbours alerted police after finding the victims inside the house around 6.30 am. Ramdas, who had fled, was later apprehended in the village. The motive is believed to be family disputes.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Amangal government hospital.

Four detained for bike stunts near police van

Attapur police on Tuesday detained four persons who performed dangerous stunts on motorcycles near a police van and filmed the act on March 27. The incident occurred close to PVNR Expressway Pillar 143 on Aramghar Road.

Station house officer K. Nageshwar Rao said police attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider drove rashly and negligently, intentionally trying to escape while pulling stunts that endangered human life.

The accused — Md Amer Baba, Mohammed Ashwak, Mohammed Sameeruddin and Mohammed Naseer — were booked for rash and negligent driving and for distracting officials on duty. They were produced before court for judicial remand on Tuesday evening, police added.

Woman, two sons found dead in Kaithalapur

A woman allegedly killed her two sons before dying by suicide at her residence in Kaithalapur, Kukatpally, on Tuesday afternoon. Kukatpally ACP P. Naresh Reddy said police received a distress call around 2.30 pm reporting that a woman and her two children had died.

The deceased were identified as Sravanthi and her sons, aged 12 and 10. She was married to Boda Praveen, 31, a native of Manikyam thanda in Chennaraopet mandal, 13 years ago and were staying in their own house in Kaithalapur. The elder boy was in Class VI and the younger in Class III.

Police said the couple had been facing marital discord after Praveen developed a relationship with another woman and married her, leading to frequent disputes and complaints. Four days ago, Sravanthi left for her mother’s house following an argument. On Sunday, Praveen brought her back after discussions with elders, assuring he would take care of her.

On Tuesday morning, Praveen left for work. When he returned around 1.30 pm, he found the house locked from inside. With neighbours’ help, the door was forced open and the bodies were discovered.

The three bodies were shifted to Gandhi mortuary for post‑mortem. Preliminary inquiry suggests Sravanthi may have killed the children before ending her life. A case has been registered, though police have not clarified whether it is against the husband or as a suspicious death. Investigation is ongoing.

Three vehicles gutted after transformer blast

At least three vehicles were gutted after a transformer blast triggered a fire in Marthanda Colony, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, on Monday night. Officials at the Madhapur fire station said they received a distress call around 10.28 pm. A mini truck and two motorbikes parked near the transformer were damaged in the blaze.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the fire was caused by the blast. Fire personnel brought the flames under control, and the exact extent of the loss is yet to be assessed. Further investigation is underway.

Ice cream parlour raided, owner held

The Golconda zone task force and Mehdipatnam police on Tuesday raided Aliya Ice Cream Parlour at Ahmednagar, First Lancer, and arrested Syed Musharafuddin, 24, for allegedly manufacturing and selling ice candy and lassi laced with chemicals in unhygienic conditions. Material worth ₹5,44,290 was seized.

Additional DCP (Task Force) Ande Srinivasa Rao said the accused was running the parlour using harmful substances with the intention of earning illegal profits. “We found he was intentionally using chemical substances illegally for personal gain by cheating the public,” he said.

The accused, a resident of Ahmednagar, has been handed over to Mehdipatnam police for further investigation.

Contract teacher killed in road accident

Jyothula Ramakrishna, 45, a contract teacher at a government‑run residential school, died after his two‑wheeler was hit by a tractor at Achyatha thanda in Suryapet district on Tuesday. Suryapet Rural sub‑inspector V. Venkataiah alleged that the tractor driver, Dharavath Ramdas, was speeding and driving negligently, leading to the collision.

Police said Ramakrishna, a native of Bhagath Singh Nagar in Suryapet, was on his way to the Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School at Bopparam in Kethapally mandal, Nalgonda district, when the accident occurred. He sustained severe head and chest injuries and was rushed by ambulance to the Government General Hospital, Suryapet, where doctors declared him dead.

Cybercrime police remove 129 social media profiles

The city cybercrime police disclosed that in March they identified 129 social media profiles across Facebook and Instagram running 494 paid advertisements promoting online gaming, betting applications and fraudulent investment websites targeting users in India. Officers said the ads were crafted to lure vulnerable users with promises of easy money, bonuses, referral commissions and high returns.

Investigators noted that the profiles circulated promotional content, referral links and deep fake videos of well-known personalities to entice the public into unlawful schemes. All 129 profiles have since been reported and removed as a preventive measure.

Officials added that, as part of ongoing cyber patrols, a total of 209 profiles and 746 paid advertisements have been taken down to date. Teams are now probing the individuals and financial channels behind the operations, with legal action to follow under relevant provisions of law.

Software employee duped of ₹7.45 lakh in stock trading scam

A 27-year-old private software employee from Vanasthalipuram lost ₹7.45 lakh in a fraudulent stock trading scheme operated through WhatsApp groups and fake investment platforms.

Police said the victim was added to groups titled Outstanding Dream Chasers275 and Vyapar Vista271, where fraudsters posing as market experts shared tips, IPO recommendations and fabricated profit screenshots. Led by a person identifying as Sejal Gaba, the accused used multiple mobile numbers to maintain contact.

The victim was directed to register on websites resembling legitimate trading platforms and assured they were linked to a reputed financial firm. After completing KYC, he invested ₹1 lakh initially, followed by further amounts totalling ₹7.45 lakh. The platform displayed inflated profits, showing a fake balance of over ₹1.09 crore, to lure him into investing more.

When he attempted withdrawals, he was told his funds were locked in an IPO and asked to pay service fees of 10–20 per cent of the displayed profits. Under pressure, he arranged additional funds through loans and acquaintances, but withdrawals were repeatedly denied. Eventually, the websites became non-functional and the WhatsApp groups were deleted.

Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the cybercrime police. A case has been registered with Malkajgiri Cybercrime police, and further investigation is underway.

HR person loses ₹57.61 lakh in fake work-from-home scheme

A 34-year-old human resource professional was duped of ₹57.61 lakh after falling prey to a fake work-from-home scheme advertised on Instagram.

Police said the victim clicked on an advertisement on March 14 and was redirected to a website before being contacted on WhatsApp by a person posing as a recruiter. She was later shifted to Telegram, where multiple fraudsters impersonating company representatives engaged with her.

Initially, she was assigned simple online tasks such as reviewing links and received small payments, which built her confidence. Gradually, the accused introduced investment-based tasks, promising high returns. Trusting their claims, she invested larger sums.

The fraudsters manipulated her by displaying fabricated profit figures and repeatedly demanded additional payments under various pretexts, including task completion charges, registration fees, advance taxes and withdrawal processing charges. Despite investing a total of ₹57,73,599, she received only ₹11,670 in return.

When further payments were demanded, she grew suspicious and realised she had been cheated. Based on her complaint, Malkajgiri Cybercrime police registered a case and initiated investigation.

15 get life term for murder of cooperative leader in Karimnagar

A district principal and sessions court has sentenced 15 persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a village cooperative leader in Karimnagar district.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,500 on each convict, bringing closure to a case that dates back to 2019.

The incident occurred on April 19, 2019, when Bojja Tirupati (48), then president of the village fishermen’s cooperative society, was killed on the outskirts of Chamanapalli village under Karimnagar rural police limits.

According to the prosecution, the murder was driven by a dispute over the removal of the accused from the society’s membership. The prime accused, Mayakala Dharmarajam, along with 14 others, allegedly carried out a planned attack, pelting Tirupati with stones before strangling him.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Bojja Samatha.

The commissioner of police lauded the investigation team and public prosecutor M. Pratap for securing the conviction through scientific evidence, stating that it reflects the department’s commitment to ensuring justice.

The convicts have been shifted to a central prison to serve their sentences.

Drunk mill worker held for killing wife, son

A drunk mill worker has been arrested for murdering his wife and 10‑year‑old son at his house in Puligonipally Thanda, Rangareddy district, on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Banavat Ramdas Nayak, attacked his family with a knife after a heated argument. “He randomly attacked his wife and two children,” said ACP Janaki Reddy.

According to investigators, Nayak, employed at a local cotton mill, had been addicted to alcohol and often quarrelled with his wife Kavitha (28). Intoxicated, he stabbed Kavitha, son Harshavardhan (10) and daughter Praneetha. Kavitha and Harshavardhan succumbed to multiple injuries, while Praneetha is undergoing treatment in hospital and remains in critical condition.

Hydroponic weed worth ₹8.9 crore seized at RGIA

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zone Unit (HZU) and Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Hyderabad Customs seized 25.45 kg of hydroponic weed valued at ₹8.9 crore from two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers intercepted the duo and, on systematic search of their baggage, recovered packets containing a greenish lumpy substance that tested positive for ganja (hydroponic weed). The contraband was seized and the passengers arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The case is under investigation, a press release from DRI-HZU stated on Tuesday.