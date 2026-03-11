Food Safety Wing Inspects 140 Establishments in Telangana

Hyderabad: To ensure safe sale of sweets and snacks including milk and its allied products during Holi, officials of Food Safety wing conducted statewide inspections from March 2 to 4

The officials inspected 140 establishments and collected 221 food samples as part of an anti-adulteration drive in Telangana during Holi. Twelve instances of unsafe food articles were discarded and eight seizures were made.

The officials said regulatory action has been initiated against violations. The officials said the food safety wing was committed to safe food and healthy celebrations.