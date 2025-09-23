Food Safety Task Force Flags Lapses in 55 Pizza Outlets Across Telangana

Hyderabad: In a statewide inspection drive, the Telangana Food Safety Task Force, along with Gazetted Food Inspectors (GFIs) and Food Safety Officers (FSOs), inspected 55 pizza outlets across the GHMC area and districts. The outlets included 18 Pizza Hut, 16 Domino’s and 21 local pizzerias and bakeries.

Violations were found in 8 Pizza Hut outlets, 10 Domino’s outlets and 6 other establishments. Common lapses included non-display or expired licenses, lack of medical fitness records for food handlers, improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, poor cleaning and calibration practices, pest control lapses, and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

Among the worst-hit, outlets in Nizamabad, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Nalgonda and Hyderabad reported issues ranging from overused oil and uncovered raw materials to rusty ovens and sauce bottles without “use by” dates.

Officials said unsafe food items were discarded on the spot, and Food Business Operators were instructed to rectify violations immediately. Samples have been lifted for further analysis.