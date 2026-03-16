Food Safety Squad Raids Medchal Water Packaging Unit

Hyderabad:A flying squad of the food safety department in Telangana inspected a packaged drinking water unit in Medchal–Malkajgiri district and found expired chemicals in its laboratory. Officials reported several violations of food safety standards, including the operator running the unit with an expired licence and failing to display a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licence. The unit was also supplying bottled water to restaurants using expired or invalid licence numbers.

The inspection revealed that the quality control laboratory was non-functional, with expired chemicals and no reagents available for testing. No qualified technician was present at the facility. Food handlers lacked medical certification, and the preparation area was poorly maintained with several pieces of equipment not working.

Officials collected statutory samples for laboratory analysis and seized packaged drinking water stocks worth Rs. 55,800. Action will be initiated against the operator under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Chain snatcher nabbed in Kukatpally

A man was arrested within 24 hours for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a doctor near a shopping mall in Kukatpally. The alleged theft occurred at around 6 pm on Saturday and was detected Sunday.

Police said the complainant, Dr Nandipalli Kiran, 40, from Bachupally, was walking towards the mall when the accused, Munuparthi Satish, 41, a carpenter from Moosapet, approached on a scooter, threatened him and snatched a gold chain weighing 24 grams worth about `25,000 before fleeing. Based on the complaint, Kukatpally police registered a case at 9.20 pm on March 14, launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

Woman drugs family, loots Balanagar house

A woman who was given shelter by a family in Balanagar allegedly drugged the residents and, with her accomplices, burgled gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs. 50 lakh. Police apprehended four persons within 24 hours, while one accused remains absconding.

According to Balanagar ACP Naresh Reddy, the accused, Cherukupalli Lakshmi Sarvani, 35, a distant relative, had approached Yarramilli Hima Bindu of AdarshnNagar claiming to be facing financial distress. Out of sympathy, the family allowed her to stay.

Police said Sarvani later hatched a plan to rob the house. On March 13, she allegedly administered a sedative to the residents, causing them to lose consciousness, and then called her accomplices — Parvatham Kiran Kumar, 30, Konaparthi Yashwanth, 19, Bharadi Dileep, 23, and Shiva. Together they looted jewellery before fleeing.

Following a complaint, police examined CCTV footage, analysed technical evidence including cell tower data, and conducted field enquiries. Acting on leads, they apprehended Sarvani along with Kiran Kumar, Yashwanth and Dileep on Saturday. Shiva remains at large.

Recovered valuables include 30 tolas of gold, 2.3 kilograms of silver and four mobile phones, worth about Rs. 50 lakh.

Nepalese workers flee with valuables







Two Nepalese domestic workers allegedly fled with gold and diamond ornaments worth `2 crore from a residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The couple, who had recently joined the household, were missing along with the valuables. Nearly a month earlier, a similar robbery had been reported in the same locality, where househelp tied up an elderly couple and stole valuables.

The residents were identified as Anirudh Reddy and Depika Reddy, residents of a house on Road No. 25. The complaint said, the two Nepali nationals, Mahesh Shahi, 32, and his wife Apshara Shahi, had joined the household about 45 days ago. Mahesh was tasked with garden work, while Apshara managed household chores such as arranging clothes, dusting and feeding the pet dog.

Both workers stayed in a room inside the residence, while other staff members worked during the day and returned home in the evening. About a week ago, the employers informed the staff that they would be visiting their other residence in Thonoor, Ooty, for business. Anirudh left two days earlier, and Depika departed on March 13.

On Saturday morning, a neighbour noticed that the outside area had not been cleaned, raising suspicion. Upon checking, it was discovered that lockers inside the house had been broken open using iron rods, a hammer and knives. Gold and diamond ornaments worth approximately Rs. 2 crore were missing. On further verification, both Mahesh and Apshara were found to be absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

WhatsApp Row Turns Fatal: AR Constable Stabbed to Death by Friend in Uppal

An Armed Reserve (AR) constable was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend reportedly following an altercation near Chilukanagar in Uppal, between 8 pm and 8.15 pm on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sudheer Reddy, 30, was reportedly serving in the City Security Wing (CSW) and a resident of the RTC Colony in Chengicherla.

According to information, Sudheer allegedly got into an argument with his friend over a WhatsApp message. The argument escalated in person and the suspect reportedly attacked him with a knife. The accused reportedly fled the scene on a bike along with an associate.

On receiving information, the Uppal police rushed to the spot and began an investigation with the Clues team. The body was shifted to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Police were also investigating the motive behind the attack and began a search for the accused.

Mother Allegedly Kills 14-Month-Old Daughter in Golconda Amid Marital Dispute

A 14-month-old baby was allegedly killed by her mother at their residence in Risala Bazaar, in Golconda on Sunday afternoon. Golconda inspector P. Saidulu said the mother, Ghausiya Begum, had been facing marital issues with her husband Amir Ali for about a year.

Police said the couple, married in January 2023, had been discussing divorce due to frequent disputes. Amir Ali had reportedly refused to proceed with the divorce citing concerns about their daughter’s future.

On Sunday afternoon, Ghausiya Begum allegedly smothered the child at their residence. At around 4.43 pm, she called her husband, who was near Charminar for work, and informed him about the incident. Amir Ali immediately alerted the police. A team from the Golconda police station rushed to the house and took the woman into custody.