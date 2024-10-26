Food Safety Inspections Reveal Hygiene Lapses in Yousufguda, Ameerpet Eateries

Hyderabad: Food safety inspections conducted in eateries in Yousufguda and Ameerpet have revealed hygiene lapses and regulatory violations. The state-level task force teams inspected Mohammadi Shawarma in AG Colony, where marinated food items were stored unlabelled, with a chicken grill left exposed to air and dust.

An overused fryer filled with contaminated oil was immediately discarded. Broken flooring suggested potential rodent infestations and the FSSAI license was not displayed, as required.

Al Qasim the Mandi House in Rajeevnagar, Yousufguda, had greasy floors and unclean freezers. Food was stored on the floor, and kitchen equipment showed signs of neglect. The facility failed to produce pest control records.

Al Matam Al Madina Mandi in Yousufguda had a congested kitchen with poor ventilation and cleanliness. Food colours were found and discarded, and food handlers were found working without gloves or hairnets.

Meanwhile, Al Matam Al Hind Arabian Mandi displayed multiple sanitation issues, including unclean exhausts, uncovered dust bins, and improper food storage practices. The lack of pest control records and medical certifications for food handlers further highlighted regulatory oversights.

The inspections extended to Ameerpet, where Vasi Reddy Home Foods and Vinuthna Foods were found operating under expired or insufficient registration credentials. Food handlers lacked essential protective gear, and unlabelled, ready-to-eat items were flagged for potential health risks.

Additionally, Agra Sweets and Delhi Mithaiwala exhibited poor hygiene, with rat droppings found in storage areas and expired food items discarded on-site.