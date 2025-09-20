Food Safety Inspections Expose Lapses in 3 Govt Hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Taskforce, during its routine quality assurance inspections, found multiple hygiene and safety lapses in the diet kitchens of three government hospitals — GMH Sultan Bazar, Government ENT Hospital Koti, and Area Hospital Nampally.

At GMH Sultan Bazar, where catering is managed by M/s Katikam Linga Reddy, inspectors reported open garbage bins, rice bags and raw vegetables placed on the floor, lack of water testing reports, absence of FoSTaC training, and food handlers working without caps or aprons.

At Area Hospital Nampally, run by M/s Shiva Sai Manpower Services, the team noted unclean floors, rusty racks, a greasy exhaust, damp walls, and damaged window meshes.

At Government ENT Hospital, Koti, managed by M/s Boini Shiva Kumar, issues included drainage overflow, risk of pest entry, greasy exhaust systems, and lack of separate raw storage facilities.

The Food Safety Taskforce issued notices to the contractors and instructed the respective Medical Superintendents to take immediate corrective measures.