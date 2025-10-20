Food Safety Dept Seizes 60 Plus Kgs of Adulterated Sweets Ahead of Festive Season

HYDERABAD: The commissioner of food safety said its teams had seized 60-plus kg of sweets for poor quality, 40 kgs of bread and adulterated food products during raids at sweet manufacturing units statewide. Contaminated and colour-infused sweets were discarded on site. Samples sent to FTL for immediate analysis results under process.

The inspections covered 95 sweet units. The teams collected 77 enforcement samples and 157 surveillance samples, which have been sent to laboratories for analysis. Spot testing was carried out in areas equipped with mobile labs. The team issued improvement notices to managements of premises that were found unhygienic.

Preliminary findings revealed several violations. Inspectors found the use of synthetic food colours in milk-based sweets such as jalebi, laddus, and koya products. Other violations included non-food-grade silver foils, poor hygiene practices at production sites, adulterated ghee, and the reuse of cooking oil during sweet preparation.