Food Poisoning Scare at Gadwal SC Hostel: 15 Students Ill, One Critical

Hyderabad: At least 15 students at an SC hostel in Gadwal fell ill on Tuesday after eating breakfast, with one student reportedly in critical condition.

The students began experiencing vomiting shortly after having breakfast at the hostel before heading to school and were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Students allege that worms were found in the upma that was served.

The hostel warden reportedly threw out the dubious food and offered bananas and biscuits in its place after they informed him about the contamination. An investigation into the incident is set to begin by health officials.