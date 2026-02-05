Food court gutted in fire accident in Balapur

Hyderabad: A food court was damaged completely after a fire broke out in it at Balapur crossroads on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the incident as the shop was closed last night.

On receiving information from morning walkers about the fire accident, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour. The fire-fighters suspect that electrical short circuit could be one of the causes for the accident.

More details about the mishap could be ascertained only after a detailed inspection of the shop, officials said, adding that the fire-fighters took necessary precautionary measures to prevent the flames from spreading to other shops abutting the food court.