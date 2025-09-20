Follow Traffic Rules for Your Family Members, Says Actor

Before this incident, he admitted he didn't take traffic rules seriously and often disregarded them. The accident, however, served as a wake-up call and transformed his attitude.

Abbavaram was speaking at the concluding event of the Traffic Summit here, organised by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad City Police.

The two-day summit, which concluded on Friday, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, traffic experts, legislators, academicians, and civil society to discuss challenges and solutions related to urban transportation and road safety.

The actor stated that every time he gets behind the wheel, he thinks about his family, reminding himself, "I must get home safely. I have a family, and my family needs me." He urged young people, who often don't follow the rules, to be more responsible. "For your fun, for your enjoyment, do not take the lives of others." Kiran said.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand noted that with 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new vehicles being added every day, traffic management in Hyderabad is a critical issue.

He explained that these challenges were discussed in detail at the summit. He also stated that experts' advice and suggestions were sought on advanced technologies to improve the city's traffic system, including modern signal systems, VIP convoy management, drone and high-rise camera monitoring, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Google.