Follow procedures before widening national highways: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court emphasised the necessity of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) following due procedure before proceeding with widening of the national highway 65 from Hyderabad from the existing 100 feet to 200 feet. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Gangula Sudershini and two others, who alleged that NHAI was proceeding with road widening of the highway without acquiring lands of the petitioners, who are owners and possessors of pattadar passbooks of the land situated at Muthangi, Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district. The petitioners sought direction to the NHAI to acquire the land of the petitioners as contemplated under due procedure of law before commencing its widening process at NH 65. Counsel for the respondent authorities stated that the roads and building department possessed the authority over the said highway and therefore, the petitioners need to implead the concerned authority in this matter. Accordingly, the judge directed the petitioner to implead the concerned authority before the next date of hearing and posted the matter for further adjudication.

HC ridicules St. Mary group principal for ignoring court orders

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court came down heavily against the principal of St Mary’s group of Institution, Hyderabad, for not complying with orders of the court. The judge was hearing a contempt plea filed by a student of the St Mary’s Group of Institutions, M. Pradeep, alleging non-return of original education certificates, which he need to pursue undergraduate studies. The judge earlier ordered the principal of the institution to consider the representation of the student requesting the release of the original documents in November 2023 within a period of one week, from the date of receipt of a copy of the order, which was passed in March 2024. The student approached the court alleging non-compliance of the order of the judge by the respondent. On the contrary, the counsel, appearing on behalf of the institution, argued that the institution has laid down a procedure for obtaining original documents, which was not followed by the petitioner. Further, it was also brought to the notice of the judge that the representation was not submitted to the concerned authority. The judge questioned whether the same was communicated to the student petitioner. As it was not informed to the student, observing the consequences this delay had on the educational cycle of the petitioner, the judge expressed immense displeasure at the conduct of the respondent institution. The judge observed that instead of raising such points of defence at this juncture, the institution ought to have advised the student regarding the procedure that had to be followed to obtain his original documents. The judge directed the principal of the institution to comply with the earlier order of the judge within two weeks, failing which the principal had to appear before the court.

Police directed to give protection for cell tower construction

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the state authorities and the DGP to extend protection as and when requested by a company engaged in coming up with cell phone towers. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Indus Towers Limited, one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the despite representations to the police, the petitioner was not being provided police protection while it is in the process of installing cell towers at 29 locations. The counsel also pointed out that to a memorandum issued by the state directing all the superintendents and commissioners of police in the state to extend protection to companies like that of the petitioner, as the erection of cell phone towers was in the public interest. After hearing counsel for the petitioner, the judge emphasised the importance of towers in public domain and the fact that the software industry was one of the zero pollution industries. The judge directed the state authorities to extend police protection and support the petitioner during the construction of the towers as and when such a request is made.