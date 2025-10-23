Folk Singer Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna Backs Naveen Yadav; Key BRS Leaders Join Congress in Borabanda

Hyderabad: The Congress party received a significant boost in the Borabanda Division as several key leaders from the BRS joined its ranks, expressing confidence in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership and the party’s development initiatives.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress were Sai Baba Nagar President Ramesh Nayak, Peddamma Nagar’s Vemula Veeresham, Banjara Nagar President Bandari Yadayya, and leaders from Vikar Section, Raj Nagar, Swaraj Nagar, Vinayak Rao Nagar, Site-3, Site-4, and SRT Nagar. Several women leaders and local workers also switched sides to Congress.

The induction took place in the presence of Jubilee Hills Congress MLA candidate Naveen Yadav, who welcomed the new members by draping party scarves around them. The joining was organized under the leadership of senior Congress leader Vemula Satyam.

Extending his greetings, Naveen Yadav assured that he would continue to work relentlessly to address local issues and strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level.

Adding a cultural touch to the event, noted folk singer *Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna* performed and expressed his support for Naveen Yadav, energizing the crowd with his musical tribute.

The event was attended by Vemula Satyam, G. Narasimha, Vemula Veeresham, Bandari Yadayya, Ramesh Nayak, Naveen Nayak, A.D. Madhu, Venkateshwara Rao, Anjaneyulu, Anil Kumar, Venu, and Chinna Reddy, among others.