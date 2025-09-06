Folk Beats Dominate Ganesh Fest

HYDERABAD: From installation to immersion, Ganesh festivities in the city are marked by music, dance and joyous devotion. Across pandals and processions during the eleven-day festival, devotional numbers are blended with popular folk songs, rap and movie hits, keeping devotees immersed in rhythm and celebration.

This year, Telugu folk songs topped the charts at pandals and processions. Numbers such as ‘Ghal Ghal Gajjella’, ‘Chavite Panduga Vachindiya Sambaralu Techiniye’, and ‘Gana Gana Gantallo’ were heard on repeat across the city. Veteran folk singer Kallyam Ananth Raj of Chappal Bazaar, who has been performing for four decades, said, “Folk is always the people’s pulse. These songs bring life to the event.”

Cult songs like ‘Mayadari Maisamma’ and ‘Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu’ found space alongside private compositions. In Begum Bazaar and the Old City belt, songs of local politician Raja Singh were also popular, especially ‘Baap Toh Baap’.

Adding to the mix were DJs who kept devotees on their feet with live beats and remixes, while local rappers struck a chord with the younger generation. ‘Dharkari’, a rap anthem, became particularly popular with teens in the city bastis. “These songs make the festival brighter. The young generation wants to celebrate in their own way,” said Mahesh Bhandari during the procession of Sri Kushal Anjaneya Sai Baba Temple.

Oscar award-winning singer Rahul Sipligunj’s ‘teen maar’ songs also dominated playlists. Known for capturing the local flavour, his tracks echoed in pandals and immersion processions across Hyderabad.

Bollywood hits retained their place as well, with ‘Deva Sree Ganesha’ from ‘Agneepath’, ‘Mourya Re’ from ‘Don’, and ‘Gajanana’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ continuing to be crowd favourites year after year.