Fog In Adilabad Forests Lures Tourists

ADILABAD: The chilling and foggy weather conditions are making the forest areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district especially beautiful during the early morning hours. Many people, particularly the youth, are visiting Kerameri Ghats, Mahbub Ghats and the Jannaram forest region to enjoy the cool weather and the scenic beauty.

Temperatures have dipped to 7-8°C in some parts of the district. Many residents step out only after 7 am and return home before sunset as the night temperatures drop sharply. Elderly people and children gather around bonfires early in the morning in villages located on the fringes of the forests.

The road leading to Jannaram from Utnoor appears enchanting at daybreak, with sunlight filtering through gaps in the tree canopy and falling gracefully onto the ground.

The chilly weather further adds to the charm of nature inside the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Sunrays reflecting off the water in roadside tanks create a peaceful and captivating sight.

The Kerameri Ghats, normally clad in lush greenery, present a different picture when viewed from the watchtower. Travellers can also enjoy the serene forest landscape and the occasional, lively movement of monkeys at Mahbub Ghats on the way to Nirmal.

Those travelling along the NH-44 bypass road from Neredigonda to Nirmal in the early morning can experience the solitude of the route, accompanied only by the sound of the breeze. Meanwhile, in Adilabad town, women and walkers braving the cold can be seen wearing sweaters and woollen caps.

Rajashekar of Ichoda said they were enjoying the prevailing chilly and foggy conditions, adding that fog covers the agricultural fields along the entire stretch from Neredigonda to the Nirmal Ghats.