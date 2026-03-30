Foetal Anomaly Scans In Agency Hospitals Turns Boon For Pregnant Women

NALGONDA: Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scan facilities have been introduced in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) hospitals across agency areas to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services.

The facility has been provided in a phased manner at VVP hospitals in Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Palwancha, Manuguru, Aswaraopeta and Cherla, along with the deployment of radiologists.

District coordinator of hospital services (DCHS) Dr Ravi Babu said appointing radiologists in rural and tribal areas was challenging but had been achieved to ensure availability of radiology services in all six government hospitals.

He said TIFFA scans help monitor fetal organ development and detect congenital anomalies at an early stage. “This enables doctors to provide timely care to pregnant women, improving the safety of both mother and child,” he said.