 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Foetal Anomaly Scans In Agency Hospitals Turns Boon For Pregnant Women

Telangana
30 March 2026 8:41 PM IST

The facility has been provided in a phased manner at VVP hospitals in Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Palwancha, Manuguru, Aswaraopeta and Cherla, along with the deployment of radiologists: Reports

Foetal Anomaly Scans In Agency Hospitals Turns Boon For Pregnant Women
x
TIFFA scan facility at the Community Health Centre in Yellandu, Bhadradri Kothagudem district— DC Image

NALGONDA: Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scan facilities have been introduced in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) hospitals across agency areas to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services.

The facility has been provided in a phased manner at VVP hospitals in Bhadrachalam, Yellandu, Palwancha, Manuguru, Aswaraopeta and Cherla, along with the deployment of radiologists.

District coordinator of hospital services (DCHS) Dr Ravi Babu said appointing radiologists in rural and tribal areas was challenging but had been achieved to ensure availability of radiology services in all six government hospitals.

He said TIFFA scans help monitor fetal organ development and detect congenital anomalies at an early stage. “This enables doctors to provide timely care to pregnant women, improving the safety of both mother and child,” he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
pregnant women Nalgonda news agency areas bhadrachalam nalgonda 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X