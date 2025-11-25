Focus on ‘Smart Soil to Smart Mkts’ for 2047 Vision

Hyderabad: From the soil beneath a small farm-holder’s feet to satellites tracking crop genomes, Telangana’s ‘Rising by 2047’ vision sketches a sweeping makeover of agriculture into a climate-smart, tech-driven growth engine. The blueprint promises a resilient agri-ecosystem where every plot is mapped, every drop of water is measured, and every surplus grain is plugged into high-value markets.

Under the climate-smart resilient agri ecosystem, the state plans a mobile soil testing network, capable of analysing up to 40 lakh samples each season and issuing geo-tagged soil health cards with crop-specific advice. A “Community Soil Mission” will groom women’s groups and field staff as “soil health champions”, feeding data into the Telangana Soil Intelligence Platform while farm power availability is targeted to jump from 3.5 kW/ha to 9 kW/ha through a renewable-powered set up.

Natural farming will be scaled across 4,000 villages with 1,000 Telangana natural farming clusters led by kisan mitras and women green champions, backed by bio-input centres and links to premium markets. Parallelly, IoT-based micro-irrigation will cover 39.5 lakh acres, all hooked to a smart irrigation dashboard for predictive water management and district-level planning.

The research and innovation push centres on strengthening farm universities and converting Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University’s (PJTSAU) Ag-Hub into the Telangana AgTech Research-cum-Certification Centre, offering end-to-end testing and certification for agri-drones, IoT devices and AI tools. A dedicated AgTech research fund, nano-inputs research centre in Hyderabad, and a Telangana agriculture bioinformatics grid will knit together genomics, soil and climate data into an open, AI-enabled platform for climate-resilient crop design.

On the intensive farming and value-addition front, Telangana eyes leadership in oil palm by expanding area from 2.43 lakh to 11.83 lakh acres and more than doubling oilseed output to 14.86 lakh tonnes, supported by district-level hubs. Horticulture mega clusters, peri-urban vegetable belts, 100 export commodity clusters and a dedicated rice export wing—backed by AI, IoT and blockchain in grain systems—are expected to convert productivity gains into stable, higher farmer incomes.

Telangana also aims to become a national leader in silk production by 2047, with ambitious targets to increase mulberry cultivation to 47,188 acres.

This expansion is expected to quintuple raw mulberry silk output to 2,335 metric tonnes and achieve an eightfold increase in tasar silk production to 68.14 metric tonnes. These growth targets will significantly boost Telangana’s

textile and handloom ecosystem, strengthening the state’s position in the silk industry nationally and enhancing livelihoods across rural communities engaged in sericulture.