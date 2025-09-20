Focus On 95% Completed Projects: Bhatti

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to prioritise and rationalise development works department-wise to ensure balanced growth across all constituencies. Chairing the Sub-Committee on Infrastructure and Capital Works at the Secretariat on Friday, Bhatti said proposals should follow the traditional 1:3 ratio (for Rs 1 crore available funding, Rs 3-crore worth works should be granted) and be categorised by priority across years if their numbers are high.

The meeting was attended by sub-committee members and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretaries of key departments, including panchayat raj principal secretary N. Sridhar. Proposals from the roads and buildings (R&B), panchayat raj and police departments were reviewed. The ministers asked R&B and panchayat raj officials to expedite the tendering process for road works.



Bhatti noted that for decades, governments had approved projects on a 1:3 basis, in line with revenue and budget allocations, but accused the previous BRS regime of sanctioning works at an unsustainable 1:25 ratio. This, he said, led to incomplete projects, financial stress and a freeze on new initiatives.



“Because of such mismanagement, no project is now in a position to be completed,” he said, instructing department secretaries to first identify works that are 95 per cent complete and prioritise them. He also stressed ensuring representation for all constituencies while finalising projects.



The Deputy CM asked officials to prioritise projects supported by Central government schemes and NABARD assistance, and stressed the importance of timely completion. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu cautioned against the imbalance of the past, where some departments received 100 per cent preference while others got only 10 per cent.



They also directed officials to strengthen revenue streams alongside project execution to ensure sustainability. All officers were asked to prepare comprehensive and practical plans for effective implementation.

