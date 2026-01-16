Flyovers in Hyderabad to be Closed Today Night in View of Shabe-Meraj

Hyderabad: In connection with Shabe-Meraj Jagne-ki-Raat and in order to regulate traffic and ensure road safety, all flyovers in Hyderabad including Necklace Road will be closed by the police on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 after 10 pm except Greenland’s flyover, PVNR expressway and Langar Houz flyovers.

Telangana Talli, Shaikpet, Manmohan Singh and Bahadurpura crossroad flyovers will be closed on need basis.

The police urged the commuters to follow the traffic updates on social media platforms on Hyderabad traffic police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.

Hyderabad Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis urged the citizens to make note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the police