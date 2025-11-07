Flying Squads Raid BRS Leaders’ Houses, Find No Cash

Hyderabad: Flying squads, along with the police, conducted searches on Friday at the residences of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and BRS MLC T. Ravinder after they received a tip-off about large amounts of unaccounted cash being transported in Hyderabad. However, no cash was found at either location.

When Janardhan Reddy learnt about the raids and reached his residence, the police stopped him from entering. He accused the police of bringing bags into his house and planting money. He also alleged that there were “meaningless deals” taking place in areas where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is not in force.

The BRS leader claimed that the government was conspiring against the BRS, fearing that the party would win the Jubilee Hills byelection. Protesting the police action, his supporters and party cadres staged demonstrations. The former MLA also displayed T-shirts and undergarments, claiming that the police had seized such items from his home.

Police and flying squads conducted searches at the residence of BRS MLC T. Ravinder in Kukatpally. During the raid, officials inspected the bedroom, almirah, refrigerator and other areas. Ravinder alleged that the government had deliberately ordered the searches, and reaffirmed that nothing was found.

He accused the police of entering his residence illegally without producing a search warrant, alleging that the action was politically motivated and carried out under government influence under the pretext of conducting searches.