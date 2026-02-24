Flowers for Rule-Followers, Helmets for Others As Ramagundam Police Launch Safety Drive

Karimnagar: In an effort to promote road safety, Ramagundam police commissioner Amber Kishore Jha on Tuesday led the second phase of the ‘Arrive–Alive’ awareness campaign at the Municipal T-Junction in Godavarikhani town of Peddapalli district.

As part of the drive, police personnel surprised commuters by presenting flowers to two-wheeler riders wearing helmets, while distributing free helmets to those riding without protective headgear.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said wearing a helmet is not merely about avoiding fines but is a crucial life-saving measure. He said issuing challans does not benefit the police, whereas the absence of a helmet during an accident can cause irreparable loss to families. He urged riders to wear helmets properly and ensure that the safety lock is fastened.

The campaign is part of the state government’s directive to observe the ‘Arrive–Alive’ programme during the last week of every month. The Commissioner appealed to citizens to act as road safety ambassadors by encouraging friends and family members to prioritise helmet use on every two-wheeler journey.

The event was organised by Godavarikhani One-Town Inspector Indrasena Reddy and the traffic police department. Senior officials, including Peddapalli DCP B. Ram Reddy, Godavarikhani ACP M. Ramesh and Traffic ACP Srinivas, participated in the initiative, which aims to transform Godavarikhani into a zero-accident zone through voluntary compliance.