Flower Prices Shoot Up in Telangana for Dasara

Hyderabad: As people get ready to celebrate Dasara, one of the major festivals in Telangana, flower prices shoot up on Wednesday because of high festive demand and low supply caused by recent rains.

The price of Chrysanthemum or Chamanti increased to Rs 130 per kg, Marigold or Banti at Rs 80 per kg, and roses at Rs 270 per kg at Gudimalkapur flower market. The same flowers were sold at Rs 90, Rs 40 and Rs 190 per kg respectively before Devi Navatri began.

Roadside vendors have further jacked up the prices by Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg over the market price. An official from Gudimalkapur flower market said prices usually vary from morning to evening, depending on quality and arrivals, and may drop if it rains.

Siddhu, a vendor at Jam Bagh, said he was selling Marigold at Rs 100 per kg, Chrysanthemum between Rs 150 and Rs 200, and Roses at Rs 300 per kg. "Same rates are expected on the festival day due to less stock caused by the rains," he said.

Rajendra Kumar, a vendor at Monda Market, said Marigold was being sold at Rs 100 per kg on Wednesday due to less stock, whereas until Tuesday it was priced at Rs 60. He added that there was a spike in demand on Wednesday.

Several markets witnessed huge crowds on Wednesday, with people rushing to buy flowers for decorations, Puja rituals despite the high rates. Customers said as the flowers were an integral part of the festival, they had to buy even though prices were high in comparison to last week, when the celebrations began.

Customers noted that prices in wholesale markets were somewhat lower, but retail shops were charging higher rates.

A customer, B Vineeth, said that the orange Marigold lacked quality and looked dull, so he chose the yellow Marigold instead, as they were fresh.

Another customer, Lalitha, said she visited two to three places where prices were high, and finally bought them at Jam Bagh as the cost was low and she needed in large quantities.