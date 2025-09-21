Flower Prices in Hyderabad to Rise Ahead of Bathukamma, Dasara

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis planning to deck up their homes with flowers, or make Bathukammas, will have to spend less on marigolds but more on roses for the festival season, commencing Monday. Roses have become expensive, while the price of marigolds (banthi), commonly used in home decoration, has fallen. Chrysanthemum prices remained the same compared to the last year.

A kilogram of marigolds was sold at Rs 40 at the Gudimalkapur flower market on Sunday as against Rs 45 last year. Roses, however, were Rs 220 a kg, against Rs 120 last year. Sellers said they had received a smaller quantity of roses, leading to the price rise. Chamanti prices remained the same at Rs 90 a kg at the wholesale market.

However, roadside vendors have increased the prices. “Whatever the prices are, we came to buy the flowers as they are an essential part during the puja," said K. Hymavathi, a customer at the Saidabad market.

According to market officials and vendors, flower prices are expected to increase before the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. A majority of the flowers are being imported from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Unlike other flowers, Bathukamma flowers like Uppu Puvvu, Gunugu, Thangedu, and Seethamma Jada Kuchu are sold in bunches, with varied prices depending on colours used and quality.

Venkatamma, another flower seller, said she is selling two bunches of Tangedu for Rs 10 and Uppu Puvvu at Rs 20 for a set of four or five. However, she said prices to hike for Saddula Bathukamma.

Stating that prices will rise from Monday, Gudimalkapur market committee secretary L. Srinivas said that as per the last year data this year's prices dropped due to the crop damage because of the rains.

Siddharth, flower vendor at MJ Market, said “We are selling the marigold for less than Rs 50 because the flowers are wet due to the rains and demand is low. Sales were dull until Saturday, but now with Bathukamma on Sunday, people started purchasing.”

D Pavani, a homemaker, said though the Navratri commenced on Monday she had decided to purchase a day in advance so that they will not have to put more money as prices may go up on the first day of the festival.