Florida crash claims three lives from Telangana family

Hyderabad: A devastating car accident in Florida, USA, has claimed the lives of three individuals from Telangana. The tragedy occurred at approximately 3 am IST.

The victims have been identified as Pragathi Reddy, 35, her six-year-old son, Arvin, and her mother-in-law, Sunitha Reddy, 56, all originally from Tekulapally village in Kondurg mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Pragathi Reddy was the second daughter of former MPTC Mohan Reddy and his wife, former sarpanch Pavitra Devi. She was married to Rohit Reddy, residing in Bakri Chapriyal near Siddipet. The couple had two sons.

At the time of the accident, Pragathi, Rohit, their two sons, and Sunitha Reddy were travelling in Sunitha's car. Tragically, Pragathi, Arvin, and Sunitha were killed instantly. Rohit, who was driving, and their younger son sustained minor injuries.

The heartbreaking news has deeply affected Pragathi's parents, Mohan Reddy and Pavitra Devi, who have immediately departed for the United States. Family members have confirmed that the final rites will be conducted in Florida.



