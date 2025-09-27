Floodwaters Submerge Edupayala Temple, Devotee Entry Banned

Medak: For the first time, floodwaters reached the Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple on Saturday, submerging the temple premises, tin sheds, and other facilities. Devotee entry was strictly prohibited, not only at the temple but also along the approach route near the bridge. Many devotees, who had planned to visit the temple for Devi Navaratri celebrations, were left disappointed.

Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Singur project, 10 gates were lifted, releasing 1,24,000 cusecs of water downstream. This raised fears of submergence of bridges on the Pothanachettupalli route. For safety reasons, police stopped vehicles at the third bridge itself.

As the temple remains completely under water, darshan for devotees has been suspended. Authorities have advised devotees to postpone their visit by two to three days until the floodwaters recede.

Temple executive officer A. Chandrasekhar told Deccan Chronicle that this is the first time the temple premises have suffered damage due to flooding. “The huge flow of water has damaged the premises. Devotee entry is strictly prohibited, and vehicle movement en route has also been halted,” he said.