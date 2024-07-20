Floods prove Medigadda safe, KLIS a great project: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said the heavy flow of Godavari water currently passing through the Medigadda barrage was a testament to the soundness of the Kaleshwaram project. “There were some minor problems which have been repaired and now the barrage is standing safe amidst heavy water flows. Soon, our party leaders will visit Medigadda and show the world that the project is fine,” he announced.



“It was a Congress party campaign that Medigadda was crumbling, will get washed away, and that `1 lakh crore was wasted on Kaleshwaram project. Now, Medigadda is demonstrating the greatness of the project. We will explain to people the truth about the whole issue,” he said.

Elsewhere, former irrigation minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed the breach to the Peddavagu project was a result of official negligence and demanded an immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers whose agriculture operations were affected on account of the resultant flood.

In a statement, Harish Rao said had irrigation officials opened all the three gates of Peddavagu project in Aswaraopet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the disaster could have been avoided. “Why did officials lift only two of the three gates? Their negligence has put the lives of hundreds of tribal families in jeopardy,” he said.

A high level inquiry must be conducted into the incident and affected farmers must be paid the compensation, Harish Rao said.