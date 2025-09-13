Floods Lead to Closure of Edupayala Temple

Medak: Due to heavy rains, water from the Singur river flowed downstream and entered the premises of Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple on Saturday. As a result, after the morning rituals, Abhishekam, Alankaram, Kumkumarchana, Naivedyam, and special pujas, the main temple was temporarily closed.

Temple executive officer A. Chandrasekhar said that once the floodwaters recede, devotees will again be allowed darshan of Goddess Vana Durga Bhavani in the main temple. In the meantime, devotees can have darshan at the Raja Gopuram, where pujas are being performed. He urged devotees to cooperate with the temple authorities.

Earlier, due to heavy rains and the swelling of the Manjeera river, the temple had remained closed from August 14 to September 11. After performing special pujas, the temple organisers reopened it on Thursday and Friday. However, following fresh inflows into the Singur reservoir and the release of water downstream, floodwaters once again entered the temple premises on Saturday.