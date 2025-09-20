Floods Keep Edupayala Temple out of Bounds

Medak: Heavy flooding continued at the Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Nagsanpally village, Papannapet mandal, on Friday. Following heavy rains in upstream areas, the Manjeera river swelled, forcing authorities to prevent entry into the temple, which is located in the middle of the river. The situation was worsened by water releases from the Singur dam and Vana Durga Bhavani project.

The temple has remained closed to devotees since August 14 due to flooding. Except for two days when water levels briefly receded, devotees have been barred from entering. For the last six days, continuous floods have kept the temple inaccessible, with even priests unable to enter. Rituals and daily pujas are being performed instead at the Raja Gopuram, outside the temple premises.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, temple endowments executive officer A. Chandrasekhar said entry was restricted for the safety of devotees. “Based on the outflow, we will decide when devotees can re-enter,” he said, adding that the Devi Navaratri celebrations will be held at the temple’s function hall outside the main premises from September 22.