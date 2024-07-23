Floods: Huge Damage to Standing Crops in Villages on Banks of Pranahita

Adilabad: Heavy rain and floods caused huge damage to standing crops in Komaram Bheem and Mancherial districts. Floodwaters inundated agricultural fields and damaged cotton, soya and redgram crops in villages on the banks of River Pranahita.

Some of the agriculture fields looked like lakes in Kotapalli mandal. Farmers say they spent nearly Rs 30,000 to cultivate cotton crops on each acre. They urged the state government to conduct a survey to assess the crop damage and expedite payment of compensation.

The waters from swollen streams and rivulets entered the agriculture fields and inundated standing crops in Lingapur, Sipur (T), Wankidi, Kerameri, Tiryani, Bejjur, Kautala, Penchikalpet and Dahegaon and Sirpur (T) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Cotton is the main crop in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Damage to the standing crops was not high in Adilabad district compared to other districts. If Penganga receives heavy flows of floodwaters, backwaters might enter the agriculture fields and villages located on the banks of the river in Adilabad district.

Farmers urged the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 for one acre of damaged crop. The crop damage was high along the banks of River Pranahita in Chennur Assembly constituency in Mancherial district. Heavy rains occurred especially in Kotapalli mandal in the Chennur Assembly constituency. Farmers suffered a lot as floodwater inundated standing crops.

BJP’s Mancherial district president Raghunath Verabelli visited Sirsa village and inspected the damage to standing crops in Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday.

The damage to standing crops was high in the villages on the banks of Pranahita, which was flooded due to the heavy rains in upstream Maharashtra areas, he said.