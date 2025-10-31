Floods Ease In Warangal, But Filth Remains

WARANGAL: Floodwaters that paralysed Hanamkonda and Warangal for two days due to Cyclone Montha have finally begun to recede, allowing the affected areas to slowly recover.

However, residents are now grappling with widespread mud, stench, and damage to their homes and belongings. The receding waters revealed extensive destruction across several colonies, including Vivek Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Amaravati Nagar, Kuda Colony, Gandhi Nagar, TV Tower Colony, Kapuwada, Rangampet, Kakatiya Colony, Saraswathi Nagar, Sammaiah Nagar, Indiramma Colony, Julaiwada, Pragathi Nagar, Nagendra Nagar, Kishanpura, Bokkalagadda, and Ramnagar.

Despite a break in rainfall, Bhadrakali Lake continued to witness a heavy flow of floodwater, creating dangerous conditions. A herd of nine buffaloes stranded in the strong currents struggled for hours before managing to reach the shore safely.

The heavy outflow from the lake, even after the rains ceased, underscored the cyclone’s severe impact. The 100-feet road connecting Hanamkonda and Kazipet was severely eroded, adding to residents’ woes. Locals expressed frustration, alleging that authorities had failed to assess the storm’s severity or provide timely assistance. Many said they were trapped in their homes without food, water, or electricity.

K. Manohar, a resident of Indiramma Colony, said officials failed to anticipate the storm’s impact and left residents stranded for more than 24 hours without essentials. He added that floodwater mixed with sewage from overflowing drains, damaging household goods and schoolbooks. “Many of us are left with nothing but the clothes we are wearing,” he said.

Sandhya, a widow with two children, said her home and livelihood were completely destroyed, including her sewing machine. “I don’t know how to feed my children or start over,” she said tearfully.

Anger boiled over in Sammaiah Nagar, where residents confronted Warangal city mayor Gundu Sudharani, accusing local leaders of ignoring repeated flooding over the years. P. Vijay Kumar, a tent house owner, said he lost property worth ₹15 lakh and blamed officials for ignoring pleas to open the Waddepally Lake floodgates to ease the pressure on nearby colonies.

Prabhakara Chary, a retired teacher from Pragathi Nagar, said the problem persisted for 15 years despite the release of crores for flood control. “Officials and leaders only visit for photos after every disaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, municipal staff and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams finally began cleanup operations, removing debris and sludge from affected colonies. Residents said this was one of the worst floods the city had ever witnessed, leaving behind immense suffering and loss.