Flooding, Mosquito Menace Top Issues in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Issues in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency vary widely from one locality to another, depending largely on geography and economic background. Residents of Shaikpet division said mosquito menace is rampant due to dozens of open nalas, while those in Yousufguda, Borabanda and Erragadda divisions complained that urban flooding remains their biggest concern.

“Whether it’s commercial spaces or residential houses, people in OU Colony, Shaikpet, have learnt to live with closed windows throughout the year,” said Kalyan Yadav, a private employee. Locals said waterlogging is often followed by sewage overflow, creating unhygienic surroundings and causing illness during the rainy season.

In Erragadda, residents of four housing societies have raised objections to a newly proposed graveyard in their area.

Jubilee Hills constituency has over four lakh voters and includes six full divisions — Shaikpet, Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Borabanda and Erragadda — along with portions of Venkateshwara Colony and Somajiguda.

Apart from flooding, residents also face an irregular drinking water supply, especially in areas with rocky terrain. Houses built on elevated surfaces receive poor water pressure compared to those on even ground, residents said after verification.

People living in slums and low-lying areas said they bear the brunt of both heavy rains and water scarcity. “Water mixed with sewage often drains into low-lying areas. In Krishnanagar Colony, rainwater has gushed into homes several times,” said a resident.

Shaikpet corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin of AIMIM said several civic works had already been sanctioned in his ward. “To control mosquito menace, a series of entomology activities have been taken up and are underway,” he said.

Some residents of Borabanda said their houses are unregistered and were purchased through notary agreements. “Considering this, GHMC town planning officials should not threaten us with enforcement action. We have no provision to obtain building permits in the first place,” said a resident.

Info Box:

Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency By-election

Election date: November 11

Counting date: November 14

Number of electors: Around 4 lakh

Complete divisions: Shaikpet, Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Borabanda, Erragadda

Partially covered divisions: Venkateshwara Colony, Somajiguda