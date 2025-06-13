Flooding Hits Lingampally, Chandanagar Hard

Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Hyderabad and its suburbs early Thursday, bringing the city’s western corridor to a halt. The downpour, which began around 1.40 am, led to waterlogging, flooded shops and major traffic disruptions in Serilingampally, Chandanagar and Lingampally.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the University of Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall at 148.5 mm, followed by MMTS Lingampally with 114 mm and Chandanagar at 109.8 mm. In contrast, Secunderabad, Golconda and LB Nagar saw under 1 cm of rain.



Among the worst affected was Lingampally, where the railway underpass turned into a waterbody, blocking traffic during peak hours. “Traffic movement was disrupted on both sides of the road due to waterlogging,” said Ramakrishna, a resident. In Chandanagar, floodwaters entered the cellar of a shopping complex along the national highway, damaging several stores. A shopkeeper said, “Sales drop every time it rains. Who wants to shop with water flowing past your door like a stream?”



In Nallagandla, the Tellapur-Nallagandla Road was inundated after evening rains, stranding residents. “We pay lakhs to live in a gated community, but one rain and we’re stranded inside like it’s an island,” said a local. Srinivas Rao, a two-wheeler rider in Kondapur, added, “Two-wheelers were stuck in knee-deep water, forcing motorists to halt until the water receded.”



GHMC’s disaster response force (DRF) teams were deployed across affected zones including Santosh Nagar, Champapet and Kondapur to clear drains and pump out water. Despite this, residents in gated communities reported power cuts and delayed transport.



Meanwhile, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited flood-prone sites including Doyens Colony, Lingampally railway underpass and Kasoros Apartments in Kondapur. He noted that the lack of drainage routes from upstream areas into Gopi Cheruvu had caused severe backflow. Officials were directed to lower water levels in Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu and speed up stormwater canal construction under SNDP works in Bachupally.



In Upparapally, following resident complaints, an internal link drain was dug and operationalised within 12 hours to protect Ashok Vihar Colony, which has faced flooding for seven years. Local residents expressed joy, calling the quick resolution “a first in years.”



Meanwhile, a high-level review meeting on monsoon preparedness was also held at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), where DGP Jitender, Hyderabad CP C.V. Anand, TGICCC director Kamalasan Reddy and other senior officers discussed ways to address flooding, traffic congestion and emergency response. Emphasis was laid on proactive planning, seamless inter-departmental coordination and timely deployment of personnel and resources.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert till June 14, warning of continued light to moderate rain and gusty winds. Officials noted the revival of monsoon activity after a dry spell but flagged concerns over urban runoff and blocked lakes. Residents and civic groups have urged long-term drainage upgrades, especially near overflowing water bodies like Gopi Cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu.