Flooded ORR Service Road Turns Functional Again

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 10:41 PM IST

Barricades removed as inflow bridges and service roads become functional in Cyberabad

The footpath on the Narsingi ORR service road washed away with the Musical flood water a day after the water stopped flowing on Sunday. R. Pavan

Hyderabad: Days after rains left the ORR service road flooded, the road has now been dewatered, and barricades have been removed, making way for commuters to use the road on Sunday.

According to Narsingi traffic inspector P Anjaneyulu, all the inflow bridges, including Royal Function hall road and Manchidevula village bridges, are also now free and functional.

As rains had gripped the city in the last two days, in Cyberabad, the Narsingi-Telangana State Police Academy (TGPA) service road and the stretch from Nandi Statue to the Greyhounds ORR service road were flooded. Exit 18A on the Outer Ring Road was closed following heavy waterlogging, after the gates of the Gandipet reservoir were lifted to ease the inflow.

This closure had affected traffic going towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and residential areas of Narsingi and Kokapet.

While some places near Narsingi were still barricaded and traffic police were diverting the traffic due to the silt, the rest had opened on Sunday morning.

