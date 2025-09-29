Flooded Musi River Leaves Behind a Trail of Muck and Debris

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy flooding on Saturday that left several areas badly damaged. Though water has begun to recede in many localities, the destruction left behind is clearly visible.

One of the major incidents was reported at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), which was flooded on Saturday. By Sunday, HYDRAA’s DRF and MET staff had pumped out most of the water, and buses were allowed to operate from the station. However, the bus station sustained minor damage to its platforms and other infrastructure.

Authorities, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said that repair work at the damaged areas would begin immediately.

The new Moosarambagh-Amberpet bridge, which is still under construction, also suffered significant damage. The scaffolding for the bridge’s pillars was swept away by the heavy currents of the Musi River on Saturday. Water levels rose to nearly 12 feet in the area, completely submerging the old bridge that day.

By Sunday, the water had receded and was flowing beneath the old bridge, but police and DRF staff did not open it for vehicular traffic. “We will have to conduct inspections of both the old and new bridge before reopening the old bridge for vehicles,” said Srinivas, a DRF staffer.

In Chaderghat and Malakpet, where residents were relocated to safety by GHMC and HYDRAA officials on Sunday, water began to recede from houses that had been completely submerged, and people slowly started returning to their homes.

The flooding affected many other localities. Rainwater carried soil, silt and rocks, and as it receded, it left debris scattered across roads and streets. Additionally, potholes and waterlogged roads caused severe traffic jams in areas such as Kachiguda, Dilsukhnagar and Liberty.

Civic teams from both HYDRAA and GHMC are carrying out relief operations in the affected areas, and authorities have urged people living near the Musi river to remain cautious.