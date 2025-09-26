Flood Water Discharged Into Godavari From Yellampalli Project

ADILABAD: Streams and rivulets are in spate following continuous rains in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts, bringing heavy inflows into irrigation projects. Coal production in opencast mines came to a halt after rainwater entered the pits, while standing crops, mainly cotton and soya, have been damaged across the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The Godavari River is flowing high, and collector Kumar Deepak inspected the Yellampalli project on Friday, reviewing water levels with irrigation officials. He instructed them to remain on alert to tackle any potential flood situation caused by the heavy rains lashing the district for the past few days.

Irrigation officials lifted 40 gates of the Sripada Yellampalli project in Mancherial district, releasing around six lakh cusecs of water downstream after heavy inflows from the Kadam, SRSP, and catchment areas.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad collector Venkatesh Dhotre issued warnings to residents of low-lying areas and those living along the Pranahita and Peddavagu rivers, advising them not to venture into the waters.

The Kadam, Gaddanna Vagu, and Komaram Bheem projects also received heavy inflows due to rains in upstream Maharashtra and within the district.

For the last two days, rains have continued to lash Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, swelling streams and rivulets and disrupting road connectivity in many villages.