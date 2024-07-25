Flood warning issued for Godavari river in Telangana

Hyderabad: The River Godavari at Dummagudem in Bhadradri district of Telangana is currently experiencing above normal flood situation.

At 9 AM on Thursday the Godavari river was flowing at a level of 53.04 meters with a rising trend which is 0.04 meters above its Warning Level of 53 meters and 1.96 meters below its Danger Level of 55 meters, read a press release.

The flow certainty is currently rising and the severity level of the flood situation is categorised 'Yellow'. The yellow warning will be in place for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the water level at Godavari river at Bhadrachalam (BCM) was recorded at 47.50 feet with a discharge rate of 11,19,275 cusecs, as of 11 AM on Thursday. A first warning level was also issued.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has also issued a yellow warning for Thursday and Friday and said isolated places in several districts of the state might experience heavy rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.